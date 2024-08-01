The first batch of F-16 fighters has probably arrived in Ukraine

The first batch of American F-16 fighter jets has probably already arrived in Ukraine. Their number remains unknown.
Points of attention
- The first stage of F-16s from American allies was transferred to Ukraine, but the number of aircraft remains unknown.
- F-16 aircraft should contribute to the reduction of Russia's superiority in airspace, helping Ukrainian pilots to solve defensive tasks.
- Ukrainian pilots trained on the F-16 in the USA and Denmark, their training to use these fighters continues.
- The supply of F-16s to Ukraine is of strategic importance for increasing the country's defense capabilities and strengthening the partnership with the West.
- The statement of the leaders of the USA, the Netherlands and Denmark confirms that F-16 aircraft will soon begin to perform missions over Ukraine.
F-16 fighters are already in Ukraine
This is reported by Bloomberg.
According to the publication's sources, from the very beginning the allies planned to hand over the first batch of F-16s to Ukraine at the end of July, and such deadlines were met.
At the same time, Bloomberg interlocutors added that the number of transferred aircraft is small.
Bloomberg writes that Diana Davityan, press secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, refused to comment on such information.
Provision of F-16 to Ukraine: what is known
A little less than a year ago, Denmark and the Netherlands promised to provide Ukraine with about 60 F-16 fighters. In this way, they responded to the frequent calls of Ukrainian officials for the supply of such aircraft.
The F-16s will help reduce Russia's advantage in the sky, as the occupiers' aviation is much more modern than the Ukrainian one.
After the announcement of F-16 deliveries, Ukrainian pilots began to be trained. Their training was and continues to be conducted in the USA and Denmark.
The leaders of the three countries assured that F-16 fighter jets will start flying over Ukraine already this summer.
