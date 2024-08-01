The first batch of F-16 fighters has probably arrived in Ukraine

The first batch of American F-16 fighter jets has probably already arrived in Ukraine. Their number remains unknown.

F-16 fighters are already in Ukraine

This is reported by Bloomberg.

According to the publication's sources, from the very beginning the allies planned to hand over the first batch of F-16s to Ukraine at the end of July, and such deadlines were met.

At the same time, Bloomberg interlocutors added that the number of transferred aircraft is small.

As the publication's sources clarified, it is still unclear whether the Ukrainian pilots who have been training on the F-16 in recent months will be able to use the transferred fighters immediately, or whether this process will take more time.

Bloomberg writes that Diana Davityan, press secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, refused to comment on such information.

Provision of F-16 to Ukraine: what is known

A little less than a year ago, Denmark and the Netherlands promised to provide Ukraine with about 60 F-16 fighters. In this way, they responded to the frequent calls of Ukrainian officials for the supply of such aircraft.

The F-16s will help reduce Russia's advantage in the sky, as the occupiers' aviation is much more modern than the Ukrainian one.

After the announcement of F-16 deliveries, Ukrainian pilots began to be trained. Their training was and continues to be conducted in the USA and Denmark.

In early July, during the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a joint statement that the process of supplying F-16s to Ukraine has already begun.

The leaders of the three countries assured that F-16 fighter jets will start flying over Ukraine already this summer.