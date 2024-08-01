According to Western journalists, Ukraine could already use the first F-16s received from Western partners to strengthen the airspace and repel missile and drone attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the probable use of F-16 in Ukrainian skies

Journalists emphasize that the first F-16s in Ukraine are already deployed to strengthen air defense.

In particular, one of the representatives of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not deny this.

The publication notes that Ukraine expects to receive 79 F-16s from Belgium, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands.

F-16

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, these fighters will help Ukraine to eliminate the advantage of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Ukrainian airspace and over the Black Sea.

However, Western analysts warn that the F-16 will not be able to change the course of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

What Ukrainian analysts say

According to the experts of Defense Express, there are currently no official confirmations of the F-16's arrival in Ukraine.

Even the video with the alleged take-off of F-16 fighters is questioned by analysts due to the lack of confirmation by geolocation data.

There's a video footage claiming to be the first sighting of F-16 fighter jet over Ukraine.



That's definitely F-16.



But where and when this video was recorded is unknown to us so far. So, nothing confirmed. pic.twitter.com/cJVOtACGxE — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 30, 2024

But all that can be said is that the video is indeed an F-16 and that it was filmed in a warm season. In Ukraine, in the USA, in Europe or in another part of the world with a similar climate - it is unknown and cannot be verified - the journalists of the publication emphasize. Share

Analysts emphasize that evidence of the F-16's arrival in Ukraine could be a long-range mass strike by the Russian criminal army on Ukrainian airfields, however, during the night of July 31, the attack of the Russian invaders on Ukraine consisted of 89 UAVs and only one X-59 missile.

At the same time, as the journalists add, it was surprising that the occupiers refused to attack Ukraine with cruise missiles at a time when there were three Kalibr underwater missile carriers in the sea, and Tu-95MS missile carriers were present in the sky.