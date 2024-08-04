Ukraine received the first F-16 fighters at the end of July - details

Ukraine received the first ten Western F-16 fighters on the last day of July. By the end of the year, the Armed Forces will receive 10 more Western fighters.

New details of Ukraine's acquisition of the F-16 have become known

As the publication notes, the first 10 F-16 aircraft out of 79 arrived on July 31.

By the end of 2024, Ukraine should be flying 20 American-made fighter jets. The rest, promised by the so-called F-16 coalition led by Denmark and the Netherlands, will arrive in batches during 2025, the article says. Share

Ben Hodges, the former commander of US forces in Europe, said he was disappointed with how long it took to get the planes to Ukraine. According to him, one of the reasons that could affect the supply situation is the lack of training places for Ukrainian pilots — "a political decision of the administration."

Another reason is language difficulties. Although Ukrainian pilots are battle-hardened, the F-16s are different and more sophisticated than the Soviet-era MiG-29s and Su-27s they are used to.

Another factor in the delays is building the infrastructure to maintain the F-16. It is noted that flight engineers need the same training as pilots. Some repair and maintenance work may also be carried out in neighboring NATO countries, the publication writes. Share

Former Chief of Staff of the German Ministry of Defense Niko Lange notes that F-16 aircraft are a priority target for the Russians.

Therefore, they were deployed with a great degree of secrecy, at scattered bases with underground or fortified shelters. But at the same time, such dispersion complicates logistics — more people and more spare parts are needed.

Provision of F-16 to Ukraine: what is known

A little less than a year ago, Denmark and the Netherlands promised to provide Ukraine with about 60 F-16 fighters. In this way, they responded to the frequent calls of Ukrainian officials for the supply of such aircraft.

The F-16s will help reduce Russia's advantage in the sky, as the occupiers' aircraft are much more modern than the Ukrainian aircraft.

After the announcement of F-16 deliveries, Ukrainian pilots began to be trained. Their training was and continues to be conducted in the USA and Denmark.

In early July, during the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a joint statement that the process of supplying F-16s to Ukraine has already begun. Share

The leaders of the three countries assured that F-16 fighter jets will start flying over Ukraine already this summer.