What is known about the priority tasks of the Ukrainian F-16s

The first stage is anti-aircraft defense in the sky over the west and center of our country. And they are able to contribute very seriously to the protection of our sky, even six units. The second is attacks by advanced JDAMs on ground targets of the occupiers. I do not think that along the entire front line at the beginning. But they definitely will. And attacks on air defense systems and anti-radar stations. This is what we will see in the first two stages, - emphasizes Musienko. Share

The analyst notes that the transition to the third stage will be implemented gradually by the Ukrainian military.

In particular, it will depend on the timing of Ukraine receiving more fighter jets from Western partners.

The third stage involves the fight against the carriers of KAB, who are bothering our people in the east and south. This will already be the third stage, perhaps when the DRLV planes arrive. This is a certain reinforcement, of course. Even this amount will help us, - explains Musienko. Share

When Ukrainian F-16s will be able to counteract the dropping of anti-aircraft missiles by Russian aircraft

The analyst emphasized that it is currently unknown when Ukraine will be able to use the F-16 to counter the use of KAB aerial bombs by the planes of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, as the Western partners are very concerned about the fate of the fighters handed over to Ukraine.