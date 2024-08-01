According to military expert Oleksandr Musienko, the F-16 fighter jets transferred to Ukraine by Western partners will initially perform 3 tasks.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets will initially focus on air defense in the sky over the west and center of the country, attacking ground targets, and countering carriers of KAB in the east and south.
- The timing of when Ukrainian F-16s will be able to shoot down Russian aircraft with anti-aircraft missiles is uncertain and dependent on the supply of more fighters from Western partners and modern armor.
- Military expert Oleksandr Musienko highlights the strategic stages involved, such as air defense operations and attacks on enemy targets, before transitioning into countering the use of KAB aerial bombs by Russian planes.
- Western partners are cautious about the usage of F-16s, aiming to avoid image consequences, and stress the importance of carefully integrating the aircraft and acquiring necessary weapons like JASSM missiles.
- The gradual progression towards the third stage of utilizing Ukrainian F-16s against Russian aircraft implies a phased approach to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.
What is known about the priority tasks of the Ukrainian F-16s
The analyst notes that the transition to the third stage will be implemented gradually by the Ukrainian military.
In particular, it will depend on the timing of Ukraine receiving more fighter jets from Western partners.
When Ukrainian F-16s will be able to counteract the dropping of anti-aircraft missiles by Russian aircraft
The analyst emphasized that it is currently unknown when Ukraine will be able to use the F-16 to counter the use of KAB aerial bombs by the planes of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, as the Western partners are very concerned about the fate of the fighters handed over to Ukraine.
