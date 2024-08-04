Syrsky first reacted to the arrival of the F-16 in Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi promised Ukrainians that Western F-16 fighter jets would provide even more downed missiles and planes with which the Russian invaders attack peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.
- Effective use of Western fighters will help save the lives of Ukrainian defenders.
- Oleksandr Syrskyi thanked Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Rustem Umyerov and all those who made the F-16 appear in the Ukrainian sky.
- According to The Economist, 10 fighter jets have arrived in Ukraine so far.
Syrsky thanked the allies for the F-16 for Ukraine
According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, the effective use of modern Western fighter jets is primarily about saving the lives of Ukrainian defenders.
In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces expressed his gratitude to the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umyerov and everyone who worked 24/7 to ensure that F-16s appeared in our skies.
How Zelensky comments on the arrival of the F-16
With the official confirmation, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in the afternoon of August 4, and also showed the first Western fighter jets in the Ukrainian sky.
The head of state has not yet specified the number of fighters that the Air Force has already received.
However, according to The Economist publication, as of today it is about 10 planes.
