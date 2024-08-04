Syrsky first reacted to the arrival of the F-16 in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Syrsky first reacted to the arrival of the F-16 in Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky
Читати українською

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi promised Ukrainians that Western F-16 fighter jets would provide even more downed missiles and planes with which the Russian invaders attack peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

Points of attention

  • Effective use of Western fighters will help save the lives of Ukrainian defenders.
  • Oleksandr Syrskyi thanked Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Rustem Umyerov and all those who made the F-16 appear in the Ukrainian sky.
  • According to The Economist, 10 fighter jets have arrived in Ukraine so far.

Syrsky thanked the allies for the F-16 for Ukraine

F-16 in Ukraine This means that there will be more destroyed invaders. There will be more downed missiles and planes used by Russian criminals to attack Ukrainian cities. Thanks to our allies for this decision.

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, the effective use of modern Western fighter jets is primarily about saving the lives of Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces expressed his gratitude to the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umyerov and everyone who worked 24/7 to ensure that F-16s appeared in our skies.

This is another important step towards our Victory, — Oleksandr Syrsky concluded.

How Zelensky comments on the arrival of the F-16

With the official confirmation, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in the afternoon of August 4, and also showed the first Western fighter jets in the Ukrainian sky.

I am proud of all our guys who master these planes and have already started using them for our state. I thank our team for this result. I thank all the partners who are really helping with the F-16 and the first countries that accepted our request for aircraft — Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States — and all our partners — we appreciate your support! Zelensky said.

The head of state has not yet specified the number of fighters that the Air Force has already received.

However, according to The Economist publication, as of today it is about 10 planes.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine received the first F-16 fighters at the end of July - details
Ukraine received the first F-16 fighters at the end of July - details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
F-16 in Ukraine. Zelensky confirmed the arrival of fighter jets and showed the first video
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
F-16

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?