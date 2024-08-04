Syrsky first reacted to the arrival of the F-16 in Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi promised Ukrainians that Western F-16 fighter jets would provide even more downed missiles and planes with which the Russian invaders attack peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

Syrsky thanked the allies for the F-16 for Ukraine

F-16 in Ukraine This means that there will be more destroyed invaders. There will be more downed missiles and planes used by Russian criminals to attack Ukrainian cities. Thanks to our allies for this decision. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, the effective use of modern Western fighter jets is primarily about saving the lives of Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces expressed his gratitude to the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umyerov and everyone who worked 24/7 to ensure that F-16s appeared in our skies.

This is another important step towards our Victory, — Oleksandr Syrsky concluded. Share

How Zelensky comments on the arrival of the F-16

With the official confirmation, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in the afternoon of August 4, and also showed the first Western fighter jets in the Ukrainian sky.

I am proud of all our guys who master these planes and have already started using them for our state. I thank our team for this result. I thank all the partners who are really helping with the F-16 and the first countries that accepted our request for aircraft — Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States — and all our partners — we appreciate your support! Zelensky said. Share

The head of state has not yet specified the number of fighters that the Air Force has already received.