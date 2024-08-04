What are the new Ukrainian F-16 equipped with — first details

As the "Military" publication reports, the Western F-16 fighter jets that have already arrived in Ukraine have Terma PIDS+ pylons with a missile attack early warning system.

What is known about the first Ukrainian F-16

According to experts, they saw the pylons on a video published on August 4 by the press service of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

It is important to understand that the Danish development and production system of the company Terma is equipped with all fighters of all participating countries of the European Air Force (EPAF).

As recently as 6 years ago, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium ordered Terma PIDS+ pylons with the Hensoldt AAR-60(V)2 Missile Attack Warning System (MWS) for their F-16s.

Given the fact that all the alleged allies were supposed to hand over these fighters to Ukraine, it is currently difficult to say exactly which ones were shown on Sunday.

Experts also note that the MWS provides a vital improvement to the F-16's self-defense system, as it enables the aircraft to detect enemy missiles in advance.

In addition, it is emphasized that the MWS consists of six sensors and one computer. Three sensors are installed on each of the two pylons, their arrangement provides almost complete spherical coverage around the aircraft. The computer is installed in the right pylon.

How many F-16s could Ukraine get?

As of the evening of August 4, the exact number of Western fighter jets that have already arrived in Ukraine is unknown.

Head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy never mentioned this.

However, as reported by The Economist with reference to its anonymous sources, we are talking about 10 planes.

In addition, Ukraine is said to have received the first ten Western F-16 fighter jets on July 31.