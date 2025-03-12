Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih — there are dead and wounded

On the morning of March 12, Russian invaders carried out an airstrike on Kryvyi Rih, hitting an infrastructure facility. According to the latest reports, at least one person was killed and two others were injured.
Points of attention
- Efforts are underway to extinguish fires and repair damaged infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih after the attack.
- Despite the attack, no civilians were injured in the region according to local authorities.
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih again
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administrative Committee, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region and the city.
According to him, several loud explosions thundered in Kryvyi Rih. The enemy hit an infrastructure facility, after which a fire broke out.
Later, Lysak officially confirmed that a 47-year-old woman was killed and two other people were injured in the city as a result of a Russian air strike.
In addition, it is indicated that explosions were also heard in the territory of the Kryvyi Rih district at night.
According to local authorities, no civilians were injured.
Air defense forces worked from evening until morning — they destroyed 19 Russian UAVs over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
