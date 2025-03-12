Trump announced a fateful conversation with Putin and addressed Zelensky

As early as March 12, US leader Donald Trump plans to hold telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to agree on a complete ceasefire on the front. In addition, the US president has publicly invited his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House.
Points of attention
- Trump confirms a big meeting with the Russians scheduled for March 12 and aims for positive outcomes.
- Journalists question Trump about Zelensky's potential visit to the White House after successful negotiations in Saudi Arabia, to which Trump responds affirmatively.
Trump prepares for important conversation with Putin
According to the American leader, after the Ukrainian-American talks in Saudi Arabia, he is determined to talk with Russian dictator Putin.
The head of the White House hopes that the ceasefire regime can come into effect "in the next few days."
He officially confirmed that a big meeting with the Russians will take place on March 12.
Journalists asked the US president whether Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected back at the White House after successful negotiations in Saudi Arabia.
