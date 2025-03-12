Trump announced a fateful conversation with Putin and addressed Zelensky

As early as March 12, US leader Donald Trump plans to hold telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to agree on a complete ceasefire on the front. In addition, the US president has publicly invited his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House.

Trump prepares for important conversation with Putin

According to the American leader, after the Ukrainian-American talks in Saudi Arabia, he is determined to talk with Russian dictator Putin.

It takes two to tango, as they say, right? So, I hope he agrees, and I think that will be 75%, the rest is drawing up a document and, well, negotiating positions on the ground, etc. Donald Trump President of the United States

The head of the White House hopes that the ceasefire regime can come into effect "in the next few days."

He officially confirmed that a big meeting with the Russians will take place on March 12.

"I hope there will be very good conversations after this," Trump added, without specifying which meeting he was referring to.

Journalists asked the US president whether Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected back at the White House after successful negotiations in Saudi Arabia.