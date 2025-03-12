Ceasefire. When will concrete negotiations begin?
Ceasefire. When will concrete negotiations begin?

Office of the President of Ukraine
What Ukraine and the US agreed on in Saudi Arabia
Next week (March 17-23) will begin discussions on all the details of the ceasefire that Ukraine and the United States agreed to during talks in Saudi Arabia. Now, consent from the aggressor country, Russia, is needed for the process to finally start.

  • An important aspect of the discussions is the US's willingness to resume defense and intelligence assistance to Ukraine, highlighting the ongoing support for peace efforts in the region.
  • President Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's readiness for peace and called on Russia to choose between stopping the war or continuing hostilities, emphasizing the need for transparency and assistance in resolving the conflict.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was the first to announce the results of the negotiations.

According to him, Donald Trump's team proposed to take the first step and try to establish a complete ceasefire for 30 days, not only regarding missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea, but also along the entire front line.

Ukraine accepts this proposal, we consider it positive, we are ready to take such a step. The United States of America must convince Russia to do this. That is, we agree, and if the "Russians" agree, then the silence will work.

The Head of State also added that an important element of today's conversation is the US's willingness to resume defense assistance to Ukraine, as well as intelligence assistance.

Zelenskyy once again reminded that Ukraine is ready for peace.

Russia must show its willingness to stop the war or continue the war. It is time for the full truth. I thank everyone who is helping Ukraine.

