Ceasefire. When will concrete negotiations begin?

Next week (March 17-23) will begin discussions on all the details of the ceasefire that Ukraine and the United States agreed to during talks in Saudi Arabia. Now, consent from the aggressor country, Russia, is needed for the process to finally start.

What Ukraine and the US agreed on in Saudi Arabia

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was the first to announce the results of the negotiations.

According to him, Donald Trump's team proposed to take the first step and try to establish a complete ceasefire for 30 days, not only regarding missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea, but also along the entire front line.

Ukraine accepts this proposal, we consider it positive, we are ready to take such a step. The United States of America must convince Russia to do this. That is, we agree, and if the "Russians" agree, then the silence will work. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

The Head of State also added that an important element of today's conversation is the US's willingness to resume defense assistance to Ukraine, as well as intelligence assistance.

Zelenskyy once again reminded that Ukraine is ready for peace.