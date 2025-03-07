"We will not apologize." Podoliak spoke about the conflict in the White House

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak emphasized that during the dispute with US President Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was right and did not make a single mistake.

Podoliak commented on the conflict in the Oval Office

According to the advisor to the head of the OPU, the President of Ukraine was right and correctly used the form and content, trying to convey the key idea to Donald Trump's team: the war cannot be stopped without putting pressure on Russia.

It is impossible to achieve positive results by counting on voluntary concessions from Moscow. Peace negotiations are impossible without Russian coercion... Therefore, we will not apologize for an alleged mistake that did not occur. Mykhailo Podoliak Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Against this background, he once again reminded that Ukraine had and remains one enemy — Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation.

In addition, Mykhailo Podoliak added that Donald Trump remains an ally of Ukraine, despite all the recent high-profile conflicts and scandals.

In his opinion, official Kyiv should continue to maintain constructive relations with the United States and resolve differences within the framework of bilateral relations.