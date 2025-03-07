Ukraine's accession to the EU. Zelensky rebuked European leaders
Ukraine
Ukraine's accession to the EU. Zelensky rebuked European leaders

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy announced a new problem on the path to the EU
On March 7, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European Union leaders to do everything possible to unblock the opening of the first clusters in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

  • The confrontation between Ukraine and Hungary highlights the complexities involved in EU accession negotiations.
  • Efforts to resolve issues and unblock negotiations are crucial for Ukraine to advance towards EU membership goals.

Zelenskyy announced a new problem on the path to the EU

The president announced this in his statements after the EU leaders' security summit on March 6.

According to the head of state, it is currently extremely important to accelerate the work of the Ukrainian and EU teams in accession negotiations.

Right now, work on clusters is blocked for no rational reason. We need common sense, we need to unblock work on clusters, and this can be done at the leadership level.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Three weeks later, it became known that Hungary had blocked the opening of the first negotiation cluster.

In addition, Viktor Orban's team cynically demands to expand the list of demands on Ukraine.

During the trip of the entire European Commission to Kyiv on the third anniversary of the Great War, the EC announced ambitious plans to open three clusters of negotiations between Ukraine and the EU before the end of the Polish presidency in June 2025.

Politics
Economics
Politics
