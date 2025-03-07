Ukraine's accession to the EU. Zelensky rebuked European leaders

On March 7, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European Union leaders to do everything possible to unblock the opening of the first clusters in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.
- The confrontation between Ukraine and Hungary highlights the complexities involved in EU accession negotiations.
- Efforts to resolve issues and unblock negotiations are crucial for Ukraine to advance towards EU membership goals.
Zelenskyy announced a new problem on the path to the EU
The president announced this in his statements after the EU leaders' security summit on March 6.
According to the head of state, it is currently extremely important to accelerate the work of the Ukrainian and EU teams in accession negotiations.
Three weeks later, it became known that Hungary had blocked the opening of the first negotiation cluster.
In addition, Viktor Orban's team cynically demands to expand the list of demands on Ukraine.
