On March 7, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European Union leaders to do everything possible to unblock the opening of the first clusters in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Zelenskyy announced a new problem on the path to the EU

The president announced this in his statements after the EU leaders' security summit on March 6.

According to the head of state, it is currently extremely important to accelerate the work of the Ukrainian and EU teams in accession negotiations.

Right now, work on clusters is blocked for no rational reason. We need common sense, we need to unblock work on clusters, and this can be done at the leadership level. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In these circumstances, it is needed to speed up the work of our teams in the negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the EU. Currently, the work on the clusters is blocked without any rational reason. We need common sense, we need to unblock the work on clusters, and this can be… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 6, 2025

Three weeks later, it became known that Hungary had blocked the opening of the first negotiation cluster.

In addition, Viktor Orban's team cynically demands to expand the list of demands on Ukraine.