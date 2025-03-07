Ukraine will receive additional multi-billion aid from the EU

Several European Union member states have decided to allocate up to 15 billion euros in additional aid to Ukraine. Kyiv's allies managed to agree on this following the results of the European Council meeting on March 6.

The EU is determined to increase assistance to Ukraine

The President of the European Council, António Costa, made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, Kyiv's allies in Europe have the opportunity to urgently increase their support for Ukraine through initiatives to increase fiscal space.

In addition, Costa officially confirmed that new commitments already amount to about 15 billion euros.

Since 2022, we have already provided over 135 billion euros in support of Ukraine. Our support is unwavering. If the war continues, in any future, in peace negotiations, in reconstruction, in accession to the European Union. Antonio Costa President of the European Council

Costa also reported that the European Council has already "instructed the EU Council to urgently work on further initiatives aimed at meeting Ukraine's urgent military and defense needs."