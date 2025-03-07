Ukraine will receive additional multi-billion aid from the EU

Several European Union member states have decided to allocate up to 15 billion euros in additional aid to Ukraine. Kyiv's allies managed to agree on this following the results of the European Council meeting on March 6.
Points of attention
- The EU Council has been instructed to work urgently on initiatives to fulfill Ukraine's military and defense needs and to support peace negotiations for a just and lasting peace.
- The EU's commitment to aiding Ukraine extends beyond current support, with preparations underway to assist Ukraine in future peace negotiations and potential accession to the European Union.
The EU is determined to increase assistance to Ukraine
The President of the European Council, António Costa, made a statement on this occasion.
According to him, Kyiv's allies in Europe have the opportunity to urgently increase their support for Ukraine through initiatives to increase fiscal space.
In addition, Costa officially confirmed that new commitments already amount to about 15 billion euros.
Costa also reported that the European Council has already "instructed the EU Council to urgently work on further initiatives aimed at meeting Ukraine's urgent military and defense needs."
