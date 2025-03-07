Britain will continue to provide Ukraine with its intelligence
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Britain will continue to provide Ukraine with its intelligence

Britain will continue to help Ukraine with intelligence
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

The Guardian has learned that the UK will continue to provide intelligence to Ukraine after the US halted its supply following President Donald Trump's decision. However, it is important to understand that London's capabilities will be more limited.

Points of attention

  • Limited in comparison to the US capabilities, British support will still offer valuable assistance to Ukraine in the face of potential threats.
  • Utilizing intelligence from satellites, reconnaissance aircraft, ground stations, and covert operations, Britain aims to bolster Ukraine's defense strategies.

Britain will continue to help Ukraine with intelligence

According to anonymous sources, the UK will also not stop providing Ukraine with its analysis of raw data.

However, it is important to understand that it will not transfer information from the States received under exchange agreements between the two countries.

They are not as far-reaching as the US capabilities, not on the same scale, and not capable of taking their place,” one insider explained.

Despite this, they will be able to provide Ukraine with early warning of an attack, as well as guarantee some potential for a deep strike on Russia.

Intelligence gathered from satellites, ground stations, reconnaissance aircraft such as Rivet Joint, and even covertly deployed ground forces are being collected and shared with Ukraine, along with open-source material, to enable devastating deep-sea missile and drone strikes on Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine struck 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 7, 2025
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron offers Europe a nuclear umbrella — why Russia is really panicking
Macron issues new challenge to Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This is a disaster. How Putin beat himself in the war against Ukraine
Putin is close to defeat in the war against Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?