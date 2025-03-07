Britain will continue to provide Ukraine with its intelligence

The Guardian has learned that the UK will continue to provide intelligence to Ukraine after the US halted its supply following President Donald Trump's decision. However, it is important to understand that London's capabilities will be more limited.

Britain will continue to help Ukraine with intelligence

According to anonymous sources, the UK will also not stop providing Ukraine with its analysis of raw data.

However, it is important to understand that it will not transfer information from the States received under exchange agreements between the two countries.

They are not as far-reaching as the US capabilities, not on the same scale, and not capable of taking their place,” one insider explained. Share

Despite this, they will be able to provide Ukraine with early warning of an attack, as well as guarantee some potential for a deep strike on Russia.