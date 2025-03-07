Britain will continue to provide Ukraine with its intelligence

The Guardian has learned that the UK will continue to provide intelligence to Ukraine after the US halted its supply following President Donald Trump's decision. However, it is important to understand that London's capabilities will be more limited.
Points of attention
- Limited in comparison to the US capabilities, British support will still offer valuable assistance to Ukraine in the face of potential threats.
- Utilizing intelligence from satellites, reconnaissance aircraft, ground stations, and covert operations, Britain aims to bolster Ukraine's defense strategies.
Britain will continue to help Ukraine with intelligence
According to anonymous sources, the UK will also not stop providing Ukraine with its analysis of raw data.
However, it is important to understand that it will not transfer information from the States received under exchange agreements between the two countries.
Despite this, they will be able to provide Ukraine with early warning of an attack, as well as guarantee some potential for a deep strike on Russia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-