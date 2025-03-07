Ukraine struck 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine struck 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 7, 2025
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 1,150 Russian soldiers. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to destroy 3 tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, and 16 enemy artillery systems.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine have targeted and struck 17 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel and equipment, as well as an electronic warfare device.
  • The ongoing conflict continues to intensify, with both sides engaged in multiple clashes and attacks across the frontlines.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 7, 2025

  • personnel — about 882,950 (+1,150) people,

  • tanks — 10264 (+3) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,334 (+23) units,

  • artillery systems — 24,124 (+16) units,

  • MLRS — 1306 (+0) units,

  • air defense means — 1096 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 370 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 28024 (+95),

  • cruise missiles — 3085 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 39678 (+72) units,

  • special equipment — 3769 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 146 combat clashes took place on the frontline on March 6.

Russian invaders carried out 89 air strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, dropping 149 guided bombs.

In addition, the Russian army used 2,729 kamikaze drones for its attacks. The enemy carried out over 5,100 attacks, 194 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck 17 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment and one electronic warfare device of the invaders.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France offers Ukraine its own intelligence amid suspension of US aid
France
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — gas and energy infrastructure under attack
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 7 - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?