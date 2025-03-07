Ukraine struck 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 1,150 Russian soldiers. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to destroy 3 tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, and 16 enemy artillery systems.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 7, 2025

personnel — about 882,950 (+1,150) people,

tanks — 10264 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,334 (+23) units,

artillery systems — 24,124 (+16) units,

MLRS — 1306 (+0) units,

air defense means — 1096 (+0) units,

aircraft — 370 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 28024 (+95),

cruise missiles — 3085 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 39678 (+72) units,

special equipment — 3769 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 146 combat clashes took place on the frontline on March 6.

Russian invaders carried out 89 air strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, dropping 149 guided bombs.

In addition, the Russian army used 2,729 kamikaze drones for its attacks. The enemy carried out over 5,100 attacks, 194 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.