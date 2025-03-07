Italian leader Giorgia Maloni is proposing to extend Article 5 of the NATO Treaty to Ukraine without granting it membership in the military Alliance. The politician believes that this will "guarantee stable, long-term and effective security."

What is known about Meloni's proposal?

According to the Italian Prime Minister, extending the same coverage to Ukraine that NATO members have would certainly be much more effective, but at the same time it would be something different from NATO membership.

I think that would be a stable, long-lasting, effective security guarantee, greater than some of the proposals I see. George Maloney Prime Minister of Italy

Journalists asked the politician what the difference was between her proposal and granting Ukraine full membership in NATO.

The Italian government spokesman answered this question. According to him, this step ensures that the mutual defense clause will be activated "also for the defense of Ukraine... even in territories outside NATO, regardless of Kyiv's membership."

What is important to understand is that Meloni is currently rejecting the idea of involving Italian troops in the event of a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.

The Italian leader stressed that the deployment of "European troops, French or British, is the most difficult decision."