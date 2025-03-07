Italy calls for extending NATO Article 5 to Ukraine

Italian leader Giorgia Maloni is proposing to extend Article 5 of the NATO Treaty to Ukraine without granting it membership in the military Alliance. The politician believes that this will "guarantee stable, long-term and effective security."
Points of attention
- Despite the proposal, Italian Prime Minister Meloni rejects the idea of involving Italian troops in potential ceasefire agreements in Ukraine.
- The deployment of European troops in Ukraine remains a challenging decision, indicating the complexity of the situation and the need for careful consideration.
What is known about Meloni's proposal?
According to the Italian Prime Minister, extending the same coverage to Ukraine that NATO members have would certainly be much more effective, but at the same time it would be something different from NATO membership.
Journalists asked the politician what the difference was between her proposal and granting Ukraine full membership in NATO.
The Italian government spokesman answered this question. According to him, this step ensures that the mutual defense clause will be activated "also for the defense of Ukraine... even in territories outside NATO, regardless of Kyiv's membership."
What is important to understand is that Meloni is currently rejecting the idea of involving Italian troops in the event of a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.
The Italian leader stressed that the deployment of "European troops, French or British, is the most difficult decision."
