Maxar blocked Ukraine from accessing its satellite images — insiders

The publication "Military" learned from its anonymous sources that the American aerospace company Maxar Technologies has cut off Ukraine's access to its satellite images. It is important to understand that this happened after President Donald Trump stopped military aid to Ukraine and intelligence sharing between the countries.

What is known about the Maxar solution?

According to insiders, the official justification for this step from the company is: "upon administrative request."

However, it is no secret that this decision was a consequence of the US government's ban on providing intelligence data to Ukraine.

In this way, Donald Trump's team, through the State Department, prohibited American companies and commercial services from providing satellite data for Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the ban applies to both government and private users.

For example, recently, the Ukrainian cyber community "Cyber Flour" officially confirmed the closure of access to satellite intelligence.

It is worth noting that Maxar Technologies has always been almost the main supplier of commercial satellite images for Ukrainian users about the movement of Russian troops.

In addition, he published the results of the destruction of important objects, both in the temporarily occupied territory and in Russia itself.