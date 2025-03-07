Maxar blocked Ukraine from accessing its satellite images — insiders
Category
Technology
Publication date

Maxar blocked Ukraine from accessing its satellite images — insiders

What is known about the Maxar solution?
Читати українською
Source:  mil.in.ua

The publication "Military" learned from its anonymous sources that the American aerospace company Maxar Technologies has cut off Ukraine's access to its satellite images. It is important to understand that this happened after President Donald Trump stopped military aid to Ukraine and intelligence sharing between the countries.

Points of attention

  • Insiders reveal that the company's justification for cutting off access was 'upon administrative request'.
  • The closure of access to satellite intelligence has been officially confirmed by the Ukrainian cyber community.

What is known about the Maxar solution?

According to insiders, the official justification for this step from the company is: "upon administrative request."

However, it is no secret that this decision was a consequence of the US government's ban on providing intelligence data to Ukraine.

In this way, Donald Trump's team, through the State Department, prohibited American companies and commercial services from providing satellite data for Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the ban applies to both government and private users.

For example, recently, the Ukrainian cyber community "Cyber Flour" officially confirmed the closure of access to satellite intelligence.

It is worth noting that Maxar Technologies has always been almost the main supplier of commercial satellite images for Ukrainian users about the movement of Russian troops.

In addition, he published the results of the destruction of important objects, both in the temporarily occupied territory and in Russia itself.

Satellite images of a damaged Su-57 fighter jet at Akhtubinsk airfield. Photo: Maxar Technologies

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This is a disaster. How Putin beat himself in the war against Ukraine
Putin is close to defeat in the war against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain will continue to provide Ukraine with its intelligence
Britain will continue to help Ukraine with intelligence
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized 34 missiles and 186 drones during Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?