Air defense forces neutralized 34 missiles and 186 drones during Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On the night of March 7, the Russian army launched a new massive strike with various types of air, ground, and sea-based missiles on critical infrastructure facilities. In addition, during the new air attack, the aggressor country used 194 Shahed strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • Up to ten enemy missiles did not reach their targets, emphasizing the effectiveness of the air defense operations.
  • Efforts of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were pivotal in destroying enemy targets and safeguarding critical infrastructure.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and escorted 261 enemy targets. These are:

  • 35 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles;

  • 8 Kalibr cruise missiles;

  • 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

  • 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles;

  • 8 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

  • 194 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of simulator drones.

Anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets. Fighter aircraft, including F-16 and Mirage-2000 aircraft, were also involved.

As of 10:00, 134 air targets were confirmed to have been shot down:

  • 25 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles;

  • 8 Kalibr cruise missiles;

  • 1 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile;

  • 100 Shahed attack UAVs (other types of drones).

What is important to understand is that up to ten enemy missiles (not included in the statistics of those shot down) did not reach their targets!

86 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

