"I'm looking forward to it." CIA Director speaks out on halting aid to Ukraine

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe has officially confirmed that the United States has frozen both arms sales and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. He said it is temporary.
Points of attention
- The halt in aid extends to the US blocking supply of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine and prohibiting Great Britain from sharing intelligence with Ukraine.
- US officials mention that aid will resume when Trump determines Zelensky supports peace talks with Russia, highlighting the political dynamics at play.
US may soon unfreeze aid to Ukraine
This news was shared by Fox News White House correspondent Edward Lawrence.
According to the latter, the CIA director stated that the States blocked the supply of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine after a meeting in the Oval Office.
What is important to understand is that the White House did not unblock the supply of military aid to Ukraine after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's statement about his readiness to sit down at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on subsoil resources.
According to journalists, the United States has banned Great Britain from sharing intelligence received from Washington with Ukraine.
