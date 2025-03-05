"I'm looking forward to it." CIA Director speaks out on halting aid to Ukraine

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe has officially confirmed that the United States has frozen both arms sales and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. He said it is temporary.

US may soon unfreeze aid to Ukraine

This news was shared by Fox News White House correspondent Edward Lawrence.

According to the latter, the CIA director stated that the States blocked the supply of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine after a meeting in the Oval Office.

Ratcliffe said he looks forward to ending the pause and working with Ukraine on the path to peace after writing a letter to the US president, the Fox News journalist wrote. Share

CIA Director John Ratcliffe just told @MariaBartiromo U.S. paused weapons shipments AND intelligence to Ukraine in the fallout of meeting in the Oval Office. Ratcliffe says he looks forward to lifting the pause and working with Ukraine towards peace following the letter to POTUS — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) March 5, 2025

What is important to understand is that the White House did not unblock the supply of military aid to Ukraine after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's statement about his readiness to sit down at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on subsoil resources.

U.S. officials said the pause would last until Trump decides that Zelensky supports peace talks with Russia, the article says. Share

According to journalists, the United States has banned Great Britain from sharing intelligence received from Washington with Ukraine.