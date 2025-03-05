US President Donald Trump is flirting with dictator Vladimir Putin because he doesn't really believe in American exceptionalism and sees politics as a business, according to Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin.
- The implication of Trump's preference for dictators and dismissal of allies reflects a fundamental disbelief in American exceptionalism and a transactional view of leadership.
- The Senate's named reason sheds light on the potential risks associated with Trump's foreign policy decisions and their impact on the US economy and international relations.
Senator Slotkin is outraged by the fact that the current head of the White House constantly repeats the phrase about peace thanks to the power he stole from former US President Reagan.
According to him, Reagan himself was shocked by what Donald Trump is saying and doing now.
Moreover, she believes that if Trump had been in power in the 1980s, not Reagan, he would have definitely "lost the Cold War."
Against this background, the senator voiced a prediction that the decisions of the new head of the White House could cause the economic demise of the United States.
