Why Trump does Putin's bidding — the Senate named the main reason

US President Donald Trump is flirting with dictator Vladimir Putin because he doesn't really believe in American exceptionalism and sees politics as a business, according to Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin.

Trump shocked the US and the whole world

Senator Slotkin is outraged by the fact that the current head of the White House constantly repeats the phrase about peace thanks to the power he stole from former US President Reagan.

According to him, Reagan himself was shocked by what Donald Trump is saying and doing now.

But let me tell you, after the spectacle that took place in the Oval Office (the dispute between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — ed.) last week, Reagan must be turning over in his grave,” Elissa Slotkin emphasized. Share

Moreover, she believes that if Trump had been in power in the 1980s, not Reagan, he would have definitely "lost the Cold War."

Against this background, the senator voiced a prediction that the decisions of the new head of the White House could cause the economic demise of the United States.