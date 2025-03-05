British leader Keir Starmer did everything he could to convince Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to offer an "olive branch" to his American counterpart Donald Trump after the conflict in the White House.

Starmer advocated reconciliation between Ukraine and the US

As journalists managed to find out, the head of the British government held telephone talks with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Starmer's main goal is to convey the "brutal truth" to the Ukrainian leader and tell him exactly what Trump needs to hear in order to agree to return to negotiations.

As is known, it was after this conversation that Zelensky published a long message on the social network X, in which he praised the "strong leadership" of the US president, expressed gratitude for his country's military assistance, and said that he was "sorry" about the dispute.

Moreover, the Ukrainian leader confirmed that he is ready to "sit down at the negotiating table" with Trump and sign a mineral agreement, and that he will support a ceasefire at sea and in the air.

The journalists concluded that Starmer and other European leaders wanted to use their warm relations with Volodymyr Zelensky to "bring the brutal truth to him" about the current situation.