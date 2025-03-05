Мinerals deal. Trump suddenly changed his position
Мinerals deal. Trump suddenly changed his position

The subsoil agreement may be changed
Source:  CBS News

According to CBS News insiders, US President Donald Trump is now looking to change the terms of the so-called "minerals deal," which was scheduled to be signed on February 28. As it turns out, he believes he can get an even "better" deal for the United States.

  • Donald Trump is determined to secure a 'bigger and better deal,' although specific details of the proposed improvements remain undisclosed.
  • There is no finalized version of the agreement yet, suggesting that the parameters of the minerals deal may still undergo significant changes.

The subsoil agreement may be changed

Anonymous sources report that official Kyiv has already told the White House of its readiness to sign an agreement on mineral extraction.

What is important to understand is that this happened a few days after the initial plan to sign the agreement was thwarted amid a high-profile conflict in the Oval Office.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, who was one of the negotiators with Zelensky on the deal, said on CBS News on Sunday when asked if the economic deal was still on the table, "not at this time."

According to many insiders, there is still no final version of the agreement, which means that its parameters may change.

In addition, it was learned that Donald Trump is determined to sign a "bigger and better deal."

However, journalists have not yet been able to find out what exactly the US president plans to "improve" in the document.

