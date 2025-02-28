According to US President Donald Trump, American workers in Ukraine, as part of the implementation of the mineral extraction agreement, will deter further attacks from the aggressor country of Russia.

Trump believes that the subsoil agreement can protect Ukraine

The White House's forecast on this matter has already been supported by British Health Minister Wes Streeting.

According to the latter, Donald Trump is indeed right about US interests and the presence in Ukraine, which acts as a deterrent.

What is important to understand is that the American leader has not yet offered any specific security guarantees for Ukraine.

Official Kyiv wants to receive a commitment to military support from the US after any potential peace agreement with Russia.

Journalists asked the minister if something more substantial than a mining agreement would be needed. He replied:

The situation is changing rapidly, and we have made it clear that we will support Ukraine until the end, and there can be no solution to Ukraine without Ukraine. Share

Against this background, he also noted that the visit of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States is extremely important.