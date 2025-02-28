The subsoil deal: What is Trump's unobvious goal?
Trump believes that the subsoil agreement can protect Ukraine
Source:  Sky News

According to US President Donald Trump, American workers in Ukraine, as part of the implementation of the mineral extraction agreement, will deter further attacks from the aggressor country of Russia.

  • The evolving situation underscores the importance of Ukrainian President Zelensky's visit to the US and the ongoing support for Ukraine in potential peace negotiations with Russia.
  • While a mining agreement symbolizes cooperation, concerns remain regarding the need for more substantial measures to ensure Ukraine's security and stability.

The White House's forecast on this matter has already been supported by British Health Minister Wes Streeting.

According to the latter, Donald Trump is indeed right about US interests and the presence in Ukraine, which acts as a deterrent.

What is important to understand is that the American leader has not yet offered any specific security guarantees for Ukraine.

Official Kyiv wants to receive a commitment to military support from the US after any potential peace agreement with Russia.

Journalists asked the minister if something more substantial than a mining agreement would be needed. He replied:

The situation is changing rapidly, and we have made it clear that we will support Ukraine until the end, and there can be no solution to Ukraine without Ukraine.

Against this background, he also noted that the visit of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States is extremely important.

Wes Streeting believes that in recent weeks we have seen real signs of progress.

