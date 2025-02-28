Trump has dramatically changed his attitude towards Ukraine — WSJ
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal draws attention to the fact that American leader Donald Trump has again changed his rhetoric regarding Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky - it has become more friendly and adequate.

Points of attention

  • Trump's statements about respecting Zelensky and the possibility of a peacekeeping mission post-Moscow-Kyiv ceasefire agreement signify a nuanced approach towards the conflict.
  • The evolving dynamics between Trump and Ukraine suggest a complex interplay of political interests and international relations amid ongoing tensions.

Trump is trying to manipulate Ukraine

As journalists note, the head of the White House took a more friendly stance towards Ukraine during a meeting with British leader Keir Starmer.

Despite this, Donald Trump is in no hurry to promise Kyiv security guarantees, which his European allies are demanding from him.

According to the US president, he will consider implementing a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine only after Moscow and Kyiv reach a ceasefire agreement.

"I am confident that if we make a deal, it will be kept," said Donald Trump.

Moreover, the American leader has softened some of his harshest criticisms of Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump said he "can't believe" he once called the Ukrainian leader a "dictator."

Against this background, he promised to help Kyiv regain as many captured territories as possible from Russia.

"We'll get along great. I respect him a lot," Trump said of Zelensky.

