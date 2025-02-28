Zelenskyy's visit to the US. The OPU revealed the president's plan

On February 28, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive on an official visit to the United States, where he will first meet with American senators. Only after that will the head of state go to meet with Donald Trump.

What is known about Zelensky's plans in the US?

The Office of the President of Ukraine informed journalists that the program of the visit will begin with a morning meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US senators.

Later, the Ukrainian leader will travel to the White House to meet with his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

It is worth noting that it is scheduled for 11:00 Washington time (18:00 Kyiv time) in the Oval Office.

In addition, it is indicated that there will be brief statements to the media before the start of the negotiations.

Statements by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump to the media and a joint press conference are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

Before that, the signing of the so-called "subsoil agreement" will take place — a bilateral agreement establishing the rules and conditions of the reconstruction investment fund. Share

After that, the Ukrainian leader will visit the Hudson Institute, and in the evening he will meet with representatives of the Ukrainian community at the Ukrainian House.