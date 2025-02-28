Trump assessed talks with Zelensky and Putin
The White House
US President Donald Trump believes that the peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine are progressing rapidly, and he has also praised recent talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • The US President confirms that work to end the war continues and expresses confidence in achieving a ceasefire quickly.
  • Efforts to stop the war include discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, showing a comprehensive approach to resolving the conflict.

Trump is satisfied with the results of his work

During a press conference at the White House, the US president recalled that he had already had telephone conversations with both Zelensky and Putin.

Moreover, the American leader's team also spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to stop this war.

I think we're making good progress, we're moving in the right direction. I think it's either going to happen very quickly or it's never going to happen.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, Donald Trump officially confirmed that work to end the war continues and does not stop.

According to him, a ceasefire should be a new step on the path to a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

The head of the White House is still convinced that this can be achieved quickly.

