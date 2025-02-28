Trump assessed talks with Zelensky and Putin

US President Donald Trump believes that the peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine are progressing rapidly, and he has also praised recent talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The US President confirms that work to end the war continues and expresses confidence in achieving a ceasefire quickly.
- Efforts to stop the war include discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, showing a comprehensive approach to resolving the conflict.
Trump is satisfied with the results of his work
During a press conference at the White House, the US president recalled that he had already had telephone conversations with both Zelensky and Putin.
Moreover, the American leader's team also spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to stop this war.
Against this background, Donald Trump officially confirmed that work to end the war continues and does not stop.
According to him, a ceasefire should be a new step on the path to a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
The head of the White House is still convinced that this can be achieved quickly.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-