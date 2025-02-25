Turkey supports Ukraine's accession to NATO, but there is a nuance

Official Ankara will not oppose Ukraine's accession to the Alliance. Despite this, it calls on Kyiv's allies to take a realistic approach to this issue.

Turkey has made its position known

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made a statement on this matter.

"But we have to be very realistic, because we have openly stated that we are in favor of Ukraine being a member of NATO. This was a statement by our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, so this is our official position," the Turkish Foreign Minister emphasized. Share

Journalists asked the diplomat whether the team of American leader Donald Trump had changed the US position on Ukraine's membership.

According to Fidan, he is not sure about this at the moment.

I'm not sure the previous administration was also a supporter of Ukraine joining NATO. So I don't think there's a new policy on that. Share

The head of Turkish diplomacy also confirmed that discussions between Ankara, EU members, and Ukraine about Ukraine's ambitions to join NATO are ongoing.