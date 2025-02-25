Turkey supports Ukraine's accession to NATO, but there is a nuance

Official Ankara will not oppose Ukraine's accession to the Alliance. Despite this, it calls on Kyiv's allies to take a realistic approach to this issue.
Points of attention
- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan clarifies Ankara's position on Ukraine's NATO membership.
- Ankara acknowledges the discussions but remains uncertain about any changes in the US position regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO.
Turkey has made its position known
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made a statement on this matter.
Journalists asked the diplomat whether the team of American leader Donald Trump had changed the US position on Ukraine's membership.
According to Fidan, he is not sure about this at the moment.
The head of Turkish diplomacy also confirmed that discussions between Ankara, EU members, and Ukraine about Ukraine's ambitions to join NATO are ongoing.
