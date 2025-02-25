Turkey supports Ukraine's accession to NATO, but there is a nuance
Category
World
Publication date

Turkey supports Ukraine's accession to NATO, but there is a nuance

Turkey supports Ukraine's accession to NATO, but there is a nuance
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Official Ankara will not oppose Ukraine's accession to the Alliance. Despite this, it calls on Kyiv's allies to take a realistic approach to this issue.

Points of attention

  • Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan clarifies Ankara's position on Ukraine's NATO membership.
  • Ankara acknowledges the discussions but remains uncertain about any changes in the US position regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Turkey has made its position known

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made a statement on this matter.

"But we have to be very realistic, because we have openly stated that we are in favor of Ukraine being a member of NATO. This was a statement by our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, so this is our official position," the Turkish Foreign Minister emphasized.

Journalists asked the diplomat whether the team of American leader Donald Trump had changed the US position on Ukraine's membership.

According to Fidan, he is not sure about this at the moment.

I'm not sure the previous administration was also a supporter of Ukraine joining NATO. So I don't think there's a new policy on that.

The head of Turkish diplomacy also confirmed that discussions between Ankara, EU members, and Ukraine about Ukraine's ambitions to join NATO are ongoing.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Russia may attack NATO — Zelensky's warning
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky warned about Putin's plans
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO updated Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine
The Russian army continues to lose more and more soldiers and equipment
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban made a cynical prediction about Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO
Orban

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?