When Russia may attack NATO — Zelensky's warning
Category
Politics
Publication date

When Russia may attack NATO — Zelensky's warning

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky warned about Putin's plans
Читати українською

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could launch an invasion of NATO as early as 2026.

Points of attention

  • In 2025, Russia plans to prepare 15 divisions, which will most likely be based in Belarus.
  • As Zelensky noted, it is necessary to take into account the potential threat and prevent war.

Zelensky warned about Putin's plans

The head of state made a statement on this issue on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, already in 2025, the aggressor country Russia will prepare 15 divisions for training and reinforcement in the Belarusian direction.

There is a high probability that all of them will be on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, or partially.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about 100-150 thousand people.

Zelensky is not sure that this large group will launch an offensive against Ukraine.

They could go to Ukraine, like they did in 2022, or they could go to Poland or the Baltics. I think that's his idea. From everything I'm getting from intelligence, I think he's preparing for war with NATO countries next year.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

As the head of state noted, he is not 100 percent certain of such a scenario. Zelensky expressed hope that it will be possible to prevent this.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The deal will shock many." Vance revealed Trump's plan for Ukraine
Trump wants to stop the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This won't work. The US has made a new demand to Putin regarding Ukraine
This won't work. The US has made a new demand to Putin regarding Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns the bodies of 757 fallen defenders
Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
Ukraine continues to return fallen heroes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?