According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could launch an invasion of NATO as early as 2026.

Zelensky warned about Putin's plans

The head of state made a statement on this issue on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, already in 2025, the aggressor country Russia will prepare 15 divisions for training and reinforcement in the Belarusian direction.

There is a high probability that all of them will be on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, or partially.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about 100-150 thousand people.

Zelensky is not sure that this large group will launch an offensive against Ukraine.

They could go to Ukraine, like they did in 2022, or they could go to Poland or the Baltics. I think that's his idea. From everything I'm getting from intelligence, I think he's preparing for war with NATO countries next year. Volodymyr Zelenskyy

As the head of state noted, he is not 100 percent certain of such a scenario. Zelensky expressed hope that it will be possible to prevent this.