Ukraine returns the bodies of 757 fallen defenders
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine returns the bodies of 757 fallen defenders

Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
Ukraine continues to return fallen heroes
Читати українською

On February 14, the bodies of 757 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine. This happened as a result of repatriation measures.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian authorities express their gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their assistance in the repatriation process.
  • Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions, will identify the deceased as soon as possible.

Ukraine continues to return fallen heroes

This news was officially confirmed by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

We managed to return the bodies of the defenders from:

  • Kurakhiv direction;

  • Pokrovsky direction;

  • Bakhmut direction;

  • Vugledarsky direction;

  • Luhansk direction;

  • Zaporizhzhia direction;

  • from morgues in Russia.

Photo: koordshtab.gov.ua

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War expresses its gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance in this process.

Special thanks to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transport repatriated fallen Heroes to designated state specialized institutions, organize the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system.

Photo: koordshtab.gov.ua

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will identify the deceased as soon as possible.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US may send troops to Ukraine — when will it happen
The US may send troops to Ukraine — when will it happen
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The consequences of Russia's strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant — photos and video
State Emergency Service
The Russian attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant - what are the consequences?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine organized an international special operation — "Wagnerists" were detained
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine organized an international special operation — "Wagnerists" were detained

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?