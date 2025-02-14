Ukraine returns the bodies of 757 fallen defenders

On February 14, the bodies of 757 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine. This happened as a result of repatriation measures.

Ukraine continues to return fallen heroes

This news was officially confirmed by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

We managed to return the bodies of the defenders from:

Kurakhiv direction;

Pokrovsky direction;

Bakhmut direction;

Vugledarsky direction;

Luhansk direction;

Zaporizhzhia direction;

from morgues in Russia.

Photo: koordshtab.gov.ua

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War expresses its gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance in this process.

Special thanks to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transport repatriated fallen Heroes to designated state specialized institutions, organize the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system. Share

Photo: koordshtab.gov.ua

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will identify the deceased as soon as possible.