As part of the international special operation "Avengers", Ukrainian and Moldovan police officers were able to detain three mercenaries from "Wagner" and other illegal armed groups who fought against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

The National Police of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the three detained militants of the Wagner PMC are citizens of Moldova.

What is important to understand is that for about 10 years they actively participated in the war against Ukraine, in particular in the battle for Donetsk airport, the capture of Bakhmut, and the creation of the "Debaltsevo Cauldron".

Photo: npu.gov.ua

All this took place within the Wagner PMC, the Somalia battalion, and other armed formations of the so-called "DPR" and Russia.

As the NPU notes, more than 200 police officers had to be involved in order to detain the criminals.

In addition, more than 50 searches were conducted at the residences and registration offices of the suspects.

Photo: npu.gov.ua

As a result, documents, computer equipment, and mobile phones with correspondence, photo and video content were seized, which contain information about recruitment, conditions of service in the Wagner PMC, and confirm the participation of the defendants in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. Share

Photo: npu.gov.ua

According to the latest data, pro-Russian militants face up to 10 years in prison.