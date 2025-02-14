The consequences of Russia's strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant — photos and video

On February 14, the aggressor country Russia struck the shelter of Unit 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. It used a drone with a high-explosive warhead to do so.

The Russian attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant — what are the consequences?

The fact of the attack was officially confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, the shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was damaged by a Russian strike drone. The fire was extinguished.

At present, the radiation background has not increased, and this is being constantly monitored. According to initial estimates, the damage to the shelter is significant. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State also recalled that Ukraine was building this shelter together with other countries in Europe and the world, together with America — with everyone who wants real security for people.

The only state in the world that can attack such facilities, occupy the territory of nuclear power plants, and conduct hostilities without any regard for the consequences is today's Russia. And this is a terrorist threat to the entire world. Share

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine commented on the Russian attack and showed the consequences of the strike.

After a Russian drone hit the shelter of the 4th power unit of the Chernobyl NPP, the radiation background indicators remain within normal limits. At the industrial site of the Chernobyl NPP, 0.57 μSv/h was recorded, which does not exceed permissible values. Share

The State Emergency Service emphasized that monitoring is ongoing, and the situation remains under control.