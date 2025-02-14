The consequences of Russia's strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant — photos and video

On February 14, the aggressor country Russia struck the shelter of Unit 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. It used a drone with a high-explosive warhead to do so.
Points of attention
- Monitoring of the radiation background in the territory of the Chernobyl NPP continues, the indicators remain within normal limits.
- President Zelenskyy recalled the importance of international cooperation to protect nuclear facilities.
The Russian attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant — what are the consequences?
The fact of the attack was officially confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to him, the shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was damaged by a Russian strike drone. The fire was extinguished.
The Head of State also recalled that Ukraine was building this shelter together with other countries in Europe and the world, together with America — with everyone who wants real security for people.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine commented on the Russian attack and showed the consequences of the strike.
The State Emergency Service emphasized that monitoring is ongoing, and the situation remains under control.
