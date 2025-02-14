Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss ending the war, according to a demand made by Donald Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg.

Trump demands direct talks between Putin and Zelensky

Kellogg stated the need for direct negotiations between the President of Ukraine and the illegitimate head of the Russian Federation before the start of the Munich Security Conference.

This is how Donald Trump's special representative responded to Putin's recent scandalous statements.

As is known, the Russian dictator cynically began to lie about the "illegitimacy" of Volodymyr Zelensky, and also called this the reason why he was not going to negotiate with him.

Keith Kellogg made it clear that both Putin and Zelenskyy should sit down at the negotiating table and make certain concessions.