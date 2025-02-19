NATO updated Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine

The Alliance leadership draws attention to the sharp increase in Russian occupation forces in Ukraine. Thus, during 2024, the aggressor country lost more than 530 thousand of its soldiers killed and wounded.

The Russian army continues to lose more and more soldiers and equipment

According to NATO data, during the three years of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor country's losses reached 837,000 killed and wounded.

The Alliance notes that last month Russia fired 10,900 munitions into Ukraine, the vast majority of which were Shahed strike drones.

However, Ukraine has made some progress in its retaliatory attacks on Russia, including strikes on Russian oil and gas infrastructure that have reduced supplies to Russian refineries by about 2.5 percent compared to last year.

In addition, the Alliance disclosed data on the presence of North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region.

There are 11,000 North Korean soldiers on this section of the front, but a "relatively small portion" of North Koreans actually participate in the fighting, the rest are behind the front line.

What is important to understand is that it is much more difficult for North Korean forces to adapt to drone attacks than it is for Russian invaders.