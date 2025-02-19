Trump hints at date of meeting with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump hints at date of meeting with Putin

Trump prepares for talks with Putin
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

White House President Donald Trump has made it clear that he plans to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine by the end of February.

Points of attention

  • The Kremlin expressed its readiness for a meeting between Trump and Putin, but did not name an exact date.
  • The phone call between Trump and Putin indicates an extraordinary warming in relations between the US and Russia.

Trump prepares for talks with Putin

The American leader spoke about his plans at a conference in Mar-a-Lago.

He answered a journalist's question about whether the meeting would take place by the end of February, Trump replied "Probably."

However, the head of the White House has not yet clarified whether an agreement has been reached with the Kremlin on a specific date.

What is important to understand is that there are less than two weeks left until the end of February.

By the way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could take place by the end of February.

Last week, Trump and Putin had an hour-and-a-half phone conversation, indicating an extraordinary warming in US-Russia relations.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to this. He drew attention to the fact that the policy of Trump and his team is bringing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia out of isolation as an aggressor.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump lied about Zelensky's low approval rating — Ukraine reacted
Trump lied about Zelensky's low approval rating — Ukraine reacted
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain may send Typhoon fighters to Ukraine
Britain may send Typhoon fighters to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We are ready. Zelensky responded to the scandalous statements of Trump and his team
Zelenskyy responded to US statements and decisions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?