White House President Donald Trump has made it clear that he plans to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine by the end of February.

Trump prepares for talks with Putin

The American leader spoke about his plans at a conference in Mar-a-Lago.

He answered a journalist's question about whether the meeting would take place by the end of February, Trump replied "Probably."

However, the head of the White House has not yet clarified whether an agreement has been reached with the Kremlin on a specific date.

What is important to understand is that there are less than two weeks left until the end of February.

By the way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could take place by the end of February.

Last week, Trump and Putin had an hour-and-a-half phone conversation, indicating an extraordinary warming in US-Russia relations.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to this. He drew attention to the fact that the policy of Trump and his team is bringing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia out of isolation as an aggressor.