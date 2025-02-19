White House President Donald Trump has made it clear that he supports Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's demand for presidential elections in Ukraine. In fact, he has begun to invent that Volodymyr Zelensky's approval rating is only 4%.

Trump voiced new claims to Zelensky

As it turned out, the American leader is unhappy that there have been no elections in Ukraine for a long time due to the declared martial law.

According to Donald Trump, he "hates to say this, but the Ukrainian leader's approval rating has dropped to 4%.

The US President did not provide any evidence for his words and did not even explain where he got such data.

If they want to sit at the negotiating table, the people of Ukraine must say: "We haven't had elections for a long time." Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, the demand to hold elections in Ukraine "does not come from Russia."

"This is what comes from me and from many other countries," Donald Trump claims. Share

Against this background, the American leader continued to assure that he liked Zelensky, but, he said, this did not concern the issues of ending the war.

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology has already reacted to Trump's scandalous statement regarding Zelensky's "low" rating.