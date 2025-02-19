White House President Donald Trump has made it clear that he supports Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's demand for presidential elections in Ukraine. In fact, he has begun to invent that Volodymyr Zelensky's approval rating is only 4%.
Points of attention
- The demand for presidential elections in Ukraine, as advocated by Trump, has not originated solely from Russia but also from other countries, according to the US President.
- Despite expressing his personal like for Zelensky, Trump indicated that this sentiment did not influence his stance on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
Trump voiced new claims to Zelensky
As it turned out, the American leader is unhappy that there have been no elections in Ukraine for a long time due to the declared martial law.
According to Donald Trump, he "hates to say this, but the Ukrainian leader's approval rating has dropped to 4%.
The US President did not provide any evidence for his words and did not even explain where he got such data.
According to the head of the White House, the demand to hold elections in Ukraine "does not come from Russia."
Against this background, the American leader continued to assure that he liked Zelensky, but, he said, this did not concern the issues of ending the war.
The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology has already reacted to Trump's scandalous statement regarding Zelensky's "low" rating.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-