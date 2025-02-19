Ukraine's absence from talks in Saudi Arabia — Trump reacts

US President Donald Trump has for the first time decided to comment on Ukraine's possible disappointment over its absence from talks between the US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia. According to the US president, he is disappointed with the long duration of the war.
Points of attention
- Trump asserts his confidence in his negotiation skills and claims that he could easily resolve the conflict if given the opportunity.
- The situation underscores the complex dynamics of the geopolitical landscape and the challenges in achieving peace in the region.
Trump did not explain why Ukraine was not at the talks
Journalists asked the White House chief of staff what he thought about the fact that Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia for three years, might feel betrayed or disappointed because it has no place in the negotiations.
The American leader cynically began to claim that "this could have been resolved very easily," and "even a mediocre negotiator could have resolved it."
Trump believes he has the power to "end this war." Moreover, the head of the White House added that things are going well at the moment.
