US President Donald Trump has for the first time decided to comment on Ukraine's possible disappointment over its absence from talks between the US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia. According to the US president, he is disappointed with the long duration of the war.

Trump did not explain why Ukraine was not at the talks

Journalists asked the White House chief of staff what he thought about the fact that Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia for three years, might feel betrayed or disappointed because it has no place in the negotiations.

I'm the one who's disappointed that the war has been going on for three years. This wouldn't have happened if I were president. They're disappointed that they didn't get a seat at the table, but they've had three years. Donald Trump President of the United States

The American leader cynically began to claim that "this could have been resolved very easily," and "even a mediocre negotiator could have resolved it."

Trump believes he has the power to "end this war." Moreover, the head of the White House added that things are going well at the moment.