Ukraine's absence from talks in Saudi Arabia — Trump reacts
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine's absence from talks in Saudi Arabia — Trump reacts

Trump did not explain why Ukraine was not at the talks
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump has for the first time decided to comment on Ukraine's possible disappointment over its absence from talks between the US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia. According to the US president, he is disappointed with the long duration of the war.

Points of attention

  • Trump asserts his confidence in his negotiation skills and claims that he could easily resolve the conflict if given the opportunity.
  • The situation underscores the complex dynamics of the geopolitical landscape and the challenges in achieving peace in the region.

Trump did not explain why Ukraine was not at the talks

Journalists asked the White House chief of staff what he thought about the fact that Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia for three years, might feel betrayed or disappointed because it has no place in the negotiations.

I'm the one who's disappointed that the war has been going on for three years. This wouldn't have happened if I were president. They're disappointed that they didn't get a seat at the table, but they've had three years.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The American leader cynically began to claim that "this could have been resolved very easily," and "even a mediocre negotiator could have resolved it."

Trump believes he has the power to "end this war." Moreover, the head of the White House added that things are going well at the moment.

But today I heard that 'we weren't invited.' Well, you had three years, you should have finished it in three years, you shouldn't have started it, you could have made a deal, I could have made it," Trump said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump wants to offer Lukashenko a secret deal
Trump wants to influence the situation in Belarus
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Finnish President points out red lines regarding Ukraine
Stubb addressed European leaders
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US revealed its tactics towards Ukraine to its allies
The US revealed its tactics towards Ukraine to its allies

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?