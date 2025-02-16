The US revealed its tactics towards Ukraine to its allies

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has officially confirmed that the United States has shared its plans for Ukraine with him. According to the Foreign Minister, the American tactics really give "hope."

The US is gradually revealing its approach to ending the war

According to the Polish diplomat, the negotiating tactics of Donald Trump and his team give him "hope."

Despite this, Sikorsky does not hide the fact that it is "unorthodox."

General Kellogg (US special envoy for Russia and Ukraine — ed.) presented to me personally and to a circle of European allies the negotiating tactics of the United States. I will not reveal them here. They inspire certain hopes. They are unorthodox, but we wish them luck. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

What is important to understand is that the White House's position on "peace talks" involves Ukraine's participation, but Washington does not see European representatives there.