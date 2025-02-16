The US revealed its tactics towards Ukraine to its allies
Source:  The Guardian

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has officially confirmed that the United States has shared its plans for Ukraine with him. According to the Foreign Minister, the American tactics really give "hope."

Points of attention

  • Polish Foreign Minister confirms the US tactics for Ukraine have been presented to European allies, inspiring hope for progress.
  • General Kellogg, US special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, introduces the negotiating tactics of the United States, signaling a new direction in diplomatic efforts.

The US is gradually revealing its approach to ending the war

According to the Polish diplomat, the negotiating tactics of Donald Trump and his team give him "hope."

Despite this, Sikorsky does not hide the fact that it is "unorthodox."

General Kellogg (US special envoy for Russia and Ukraine — ed.) presented to me personally and to a circle of European allies the negotiating tactics of the United States. I will not reveal them here. They inspire certain hopes. They are unorthodox, but we wish them luck.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

What is important to understand is that the White House's position on "peace talks" involves Ukraine's participation, but Washington does not see European representatives there.

Remember Minsk 2 — there were a bunch of European leaders there, and they failed miserably,” Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, made a statement on this matter.

