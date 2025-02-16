The US revealed its tactics towards Ukraine to its allies

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has officially confirmed that the United States has shared its plans for Ukraine with him. According to the Foreign Minister, the American tactics really give "hope."
- Polish Foreign Minister confirms the US tactics for Ukraine have been presented to European allies, inspiring hope for progress.
- General Kellogg, US special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, introduces the negotiating tactics of the United States, signaling a new direction in diplomatic efforts.
The US is gradually revealing its approach to ending the war
According to the Polish diplomat, the negotiating tactics of Donald Trump and his team give him "hope."
Despite this, Sikorsky does not hide the fact that it is "unorthodox."
What is important to understand is that the White House's position on "peace talks" involves Ukraine's participation, but Washington does not see European representatives there.
