How Putin is preparing for peace talks — expert's data

Political scientist Mark Galeotti suggests that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may indeed be considering some kind of deal with Ukraine or the United States amid peace talks to end the war.

What to expect from Putin

According to an expert who is an expert on Russia, given the dictator's management style — more tactical than strategic — he is quite possibly currently analyzing available options.

Mark Galeotti also warns that the choice of the format of the negotiations, their venue, and participants can tell a lot about Putin's true intentions.

According to Bloomberg, official Moscow is currently forming a "heavyweight team" of experienced negotiators. What is important to understand is that this is an extremely important signal.

This team will most likely include:

the dictator's assistant Yuri Ushakov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, financier Kirill Dmitriev, who will play an unofficial role.