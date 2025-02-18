700 billion euros for Ukraine. What is known about the negotiations in the EU

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock has officially confirmed that Brussels is preparing a multi-billion-euro aid package for the purchase of military equipment for Ukraine. According to her, it is about 700 billion euros.
Points of attention
- The new aid package could be financed by the joint debt of the European Union member states.
- International partners and EU decisions are aimed at returning peace to Ukraine.
Ukraine may receive large-scale assistance from the EU
According to the German diplomat, the aforementioned package worth billions of euros could be financed by the joint debt of the European Union member states, writes Berliner Zeitung.
What is important to understand is that this mechanism has demonstrated its effectiveness during the coronavirus pandemic.
In her opinion, only force can restore a just peace to Ukraine.
The head of German diplomacy recalled that this path will require tough and long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, a strong NATO bloc, and progress in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.
