German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock has officially confirmed that Brussels is preparing a multi-billion-euro aid package for the purchase of military equipment for Ukraine. According to her, it is about 700 billion euros.

According to the German diplomat, the aforementioned package worth billions of euros could be financed by the joint debt of the European Union member states, writes Berliner Zeitung.

What is important to understand is that this mechanism has demonstrated its effectiveness during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Like the euro or the corona crisis, there is now a financial package to ensure security in Europe. This will happen in the near future," Burbock emphasized.

In her opinion, only force can restore a just peace to Ukraine.

The head of German diplomacy recalled that this path will require tough and long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, a strong NATO bloc, and progress in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.