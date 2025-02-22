Ukraine will remain a "buffer zone" between NATO and Russia, and its accession to the EU is also not guaranteed, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a speech to his party colleagues.

Orban humiliated Ukraine

Referring to the principle of consensus in EU enlargement, Orban stated that the issue of Ukraine's membership in this union "will be decided by Hungarians."

Against the will of Hungary and the Hungarians, Ukraine will never become a member of the European Union. Ukraine's accession would destroy Hungarian farmers, and not only them, but the entire national economy of Hungary. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

At the same time, the Hungarian Prime Minister questioned Ukraine's statehood, noting that Russia started the war "not even against Ukraine, but against the territory called Ukraine." According to him, Ukraine has always "been a buffer zone between NATO and Russia," but then it was "transferred under the auspices of NATO".