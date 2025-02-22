Orban made a cynical prediction about Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO
Orban made a cynical prediction about Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO

Source:  The Washington Post

Ukraine will remain a "buffer zone" between NATO and Russia, and its accession to the EU is also not guaranteed, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a speech to his party colleagues.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban predicts Ukraine will remain a buffer zone between NATO and Russia, casting doubt on its EU membership prospects.
  • Orban's statements about Ukraine's EU membership being decided by Hungarians and not Ukrainians undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and aspirations for integration.
  • Hungary's use of the consensus principle in deciding on Ukraine's EU membership jeopardizes Ukraine's chances of joining the union.

Orban humiliated Ukraine

Referring to the principle of consensus in EU enlargement, Orban stated that the issue of Ukraine's membership in this union "will be decided by Hungarians."

Against the will of Hungary and the Hungarians, Ukraine will never become a member of the European Union. Ukraine's accession would destroy Hungarian farmers, and not only them, but the entire national economy of Hungary.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

At the same time, the Hungarian Prime Minister questioned Ukraine's statehood, noting that Russia started the war "not even against Ukraine, but against the territory called Ukraine." According to him, Ukraine has always "been a buffer zone between NATO and Russia," but then it was "transferred under the auspices of NATO".

Ukraine, or what remains of it, will once again become a buffer zone. It will not become a member of NATO.

