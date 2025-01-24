Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has baselessly accused Ukraine of trying to deceive his people when it comes to the supply of Russian “blue fuel.” Moreover, he is demanding that the European Union force Kyiv to “open the valves” on gas.

Orban again lashed out with accusations against Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Hungary has once again decided to think about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and gas supplies.

"The Ukrainians are trying to fool us... If the Ukrainians hadn't played with us, energy prices wouldn't be where they are, and gasoline wouldn't be so expensive," Viktor Orban cynically lies. Share

Moreover, he began to claim that with the imposition of sanctions, Hungary "was deprived of 7.5 billion forints."

According to the Hungarian leader, he called for the opening of gas transport routes, the closure of which allegedly led to an increase in energy prices in Hungary.

Insiders also reported that Orban is trying to convince the European Union to start putting pressure on Ukraine.

Hungarians should not be the only ones paying the bill for sanctions… All it takes is a phone call: dear Ukrainian comrades, open the floodgates. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Orban threatened Ukraine with revenge

The Prime Minister of Hungary recently stated that Budapest may take measures in response to Kyiv's decision to stop the transit of Russian gas.

Orban also began to complain that Ukraine had not only stopped gas transit through its territory, but was also allegedly refusing to negotiate, while its decision threatened Hungary, Slovakia, and the entire region.

Kyiv is no longer in the saddle so securely to afford this. If they remain aggressive and hostile, they will lose. We will eventually get angry and fight back. Share

The pro-Russian politician once again reiterated that he opposes Ukraine's rapid membership in the European Union — because it would ruin the Hungarian economy — and NATO, because it would lead to a war between the Alliance and Russia.