Watch: Orban's henchman publicly sent Trump away
Category
Politics
Publication date

Watch: Orban's henchman publicly sent Trump away

Danish MEP responds sharply to Trump's statements
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In 2024, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban announced the creation of a new far-right bloc in the European Parliament, called "Patriots for Europe." One of its members, Danish MEP Anders Vistisen, unexpectedly dared to humiliate the new US President Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Anders Vistisen challenged Donald Trump to defend Greenland.
  • Viktor Orban may lose the political support of the US president because of this loud statement.

Danish MEP responds sharply to Trump's statements

Anders Vistisen rudely addressed the American leader over his claims to Greenland.

During a meeting of the European Parliament, an ally of Viktor Orban decided to express his position on this matter.

Dear President Trump, listen carefully: Greenland has been Danish for 800 years. It is an integral part of our country. It is not for sale. Let me explain this in a sentence that you will understand: Mr. Trump, fuck off,” Anders Vistisen unexpectedly said to everyone.

What is important to understand is that Viktor Orban himself is a close associate of Donald Trump, so Anders Vistisen's statement could be a blow to their political "friendship."

Why does Trump need Greenland?

The new head of the White House, Donald Trump, refused to rule out the scenario of using military force to take control of Greenland or the Panama Canal.

I'm not going to commit to that. No. Maybe something will have to be done.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Moreover, the American leader began to claim that these territories were necessary for the United States "for economic security."

We need Greenland for national security. People don't even know if Denmark has any legal right to it, but if they do, they should give it up because we need it for national security.

What is also important to understand is that Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded that Panama restore US ownership of the canal, one of the most important for international maritime trade, which they finally transferred to local authorities in 1999.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump assessed the likelihood of strengthening sanctions against Russia
Trump does not rule out the option of tightening sanctions
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump instructs special envoy Kellogg to end war in Ukraine in 100 days
Trump instructs special envoy Kellogg to end war in Ukraine in 100 days
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia declares "window of opportunity" after Trump's return
Russia declares "window of opportunity" after Trump's return

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?