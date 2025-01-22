Watch: Orban's henchman publicly sent Trump away

In 2024, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban announced the creation of a new far-right bloc in the European Parliament, called "Patriots for Europe." One of its members, Danish MEP Anders Vistisen, unexpectedly dared to humiliate the new US President Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- Anders Vistisen challenged Donald Trump to defend Greenland.
- Viktor Orban may lose the political support of the US president because of this loud statement.
Danish MEP responds sharply to Trump's statements
Anders Vistisen rudely addressed the American leader over his claims to Greenland.
During a meeting of the European Parliament, an ally of Viktor Orban decided to express his position on this matter.
What is important to understand is that Viktor Orban himself is a close associate of Donald Trump, so Anders Vistisen's statement could be a blow to their political "friendship."
Why does Trump need Greenland?
The new head of the White House, Donald Trump, refused to rule out the scenario of using military force to take control of Greenland or the Panama Canal.
Moreover, the American leader began to claim that these territories were necessary for the United States "for economic security."
What is also important to understand is that Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded that Panama restore US ownership of the canal, one of the most important for international maritime trade, which they finally transferred to local authorities in 1999.
