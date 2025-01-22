The team of the scandalous Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov began to claim that after Donald Trump returned to the White House, the Kremlin saw that there was a "small window of opportunity" for agreements.
Points of attention
- Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team is considering restoring relations with the Donald Trump administration.
- The Kremlin also complained about the "showdowns" in the United States.
- Trump allowed increased sanctions against Russia if Putin refused peace talks.
The Kremlin commented on Trump's plans
A statement on this occasion was made by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov.
As the Russian diplomat states, as of today, "it is important to understand what and who we will have to deal with."
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team makes no secret of its plans to build relations with the Donald Trump administration.
In addition, Ryabkov added that the Kremlin is observing the intensification of “domestic American misunderstandings and showdowns.”
Trump allowed sanctions against Russia to be tightened
Media representatives asked Donald Trump whether he would impose additional sanctions against Moscow if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refused to hold peace talks to end the war.
He also added that negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky are ongoing.
In addition, the Republican leader once again blamed the European Union for everything.
According to Trump, official Brussels is not spending enough money on Ukraine's defense.
According to the American leader, he will "consider" the question of whether the US will send additional weapons to Ukraine.
