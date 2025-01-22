The team of the scandalous Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov began to claim that after Donald Trump returned to the White House, the Kremlin saw that there was a "small window of opportunity" for agreements.

The Kremlin commented on Trump's plans

A statement on this occasion was made by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov.

We cannot say anything today about the degree of agreement-making ability of the incoming administration, but still: compared to the hopelessness in all aspects of the former owner of the White House (Joe Biden — ed.), there is a window of opportunity today, albeit a small one. Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

As the Russian diplomat states, as of today, "it is important to understand what and who we will have to deal with."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team makes no secret of its plans to build relations with the Donald Trump administration.

In addition, Ryabkov added that the Kremlin is observing the intensification of “domestic American misunderstandings and showdowns.”

How this situation will affect the contours of the US foreign policy is also an issue that requires close attention, said a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Share

Trump allowed sanctions against Russia to be tightened

Media representatives asked Donald Trump whether he would impose additional sanctions against Moscow if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refused to hold peace talks to end the war.

Sounds likely (ed.), Donald Trump replied. Share

He also added that negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky are ongoing.

We will be speaking with President Putin very soon, and we will see what happens and how. Donald Trump President of the United States

In addition, the Republican leader once again blamed the European Union for everything.

According to Trump, official Brussels is not spending enough money on Ukraine's defense.

According to the American leader, he will "consider" the question of whether the US will send additional weapons to Ukraine.