According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, if a peacekeeping contingent is introduced into Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees, it should number at least 200,000 military personnel.

Zelenskyy named the required number of peacekeepers

The Ukrainian leader made a statement on this matter in Davos at a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council.

Media representatives asked Volodymyr Zelensky how large the peacekeeping forces should be if a decision is made to deploy them in Ukraine.

I support the idea of contingents as part of security guarantees. Because if they (the Russians. — ed.) have a one and a half million army, and if we have half that, it means that we need contingents with a very significant number of soldiers. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Journalists wondered if there could be 200,000 European peacekeepers if the war ends.

200 thousand is the minimum. Otherwise, it's nothing. Otherwise, it's something like when we had the OSCE, and nobody knew how they could help. They just had offices, and that's it. Share

How the idea of introducing peacekeepers is developing

According to the head of state, during the meetings in Brussels, the focus of attention was the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Zelensky officially confirmed that consultations are currently underway, with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron assisting in the conduct of the consultations.

We discussed with Emmanuel his long-standing idea. We support the idea (of a peacekeeping mission, which means — ed.) strengthening Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader said that he had already received positive news.

As it turned out, the French president had contacts with some leaders about this.

"We are in the process, but I see that there is positivity from some leaders," added Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Share

It is worth noting that the head of state has not yet revealed the format of the mission, noting that this is a "sensitive issue."