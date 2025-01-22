How many peacekeepers does Ukraine count on — Zelensky's answer
Ukraine
How many peacekeepers does Ukraine count on — Zelensky's answer

Zelenskyy named the required number of peacekeepers
According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, if a peacekeeping contingent is introduced into Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees, it should number at least 200,000 military personnel.

  • Zelensky supports the idea of contingents as part of security guarantees.
  • The EU is considering the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine with the support of French President Emmanuel Macron.
  • Zelenskyy announced progress on this issue.

The Ukrainian leader made a statement on this matter in Davos at a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council.

Media representatives asked Volodymyr Zelensky how large the peacekeeping forces should be if a decision is made to deploy them in Ukraine.

I support the idea of contingents as part of security guarantees. Because if they (the Russians. — ed.) have a one and a half million army, and if we have half that, it means that we need contingents with a very significant number of soldiers.

Journalists wondered if there could be 200,000 European peacekeepers if the war ends.

200 thousand is the minimum. Otherwise, it's nothing. Otherwise, it's something like when we had the OSCE, and nobody knew how they could help. They just had offices, and that's it.

How the idea of introducing peacekeepers is developing

According to the head of state, during the meetings in Brussels, the focus of attention was the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Zelensky officially confirmed that consultations are currently underway, with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron assisting in the conduct of the consultations.

We discussed with Emmanuel his long-standing idea. We support the idea (of a peacekeeping mission, which means — ed.) strengthening Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader said that he had already received positive news.

As it turned out, the French president had contacts with some leaders about this.

"We are in the process, but I see that there is positivity from some leaders," added Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It is worth noting that the head of state has not yet revealed the format of the mission, noting that this is a "sensitive issue."

