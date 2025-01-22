How many peacekeepers does Ukraine count on — Zelensky's answer

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, if a peacekeeping contingent is introduced into Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees, it should number at least 200,000 military personnel.
Points of attention
- Zelensky supports the idea of contingents as part of security guarantees.
- The EU is considering the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine with the support of French President Emmanuel Macron.
- Zelenskyy announced progress on this issue.
Zelenskyy named the required number of peacekeepers
The Ukrainian leader made a statement on this matter in Davos at a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council.
Media representatives asked Volodymyr Zelensky how large the peacekeeping forces should be if a decision is made to deploy them in Ukraine.
Journalists wondered if there could be 200,000 European peacekeepers if the war ends.
How the idea of introducing peacekeepers is developing
According to the head of state, during the meetings in Brussels, the focus of attention was the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
Zelensky officially confirmed that consultations are currently underway, with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron assisting in the conduct of the consultations.
The Ukrainian leader said that he had already received positive news.
As it turned out, the French president had contacts with some leaders about this.
It is worth noting that the head of state has not yet revealed the format of the mission, noting that this is a "sensitive issue."
