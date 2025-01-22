According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, it currently depends on the new US President Donald Trump whether Ukraine will become a member of NATO.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's accession to NATO directly depends on Donald Trump.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled the unfair treatment of Ukraine by some Alliance countries.
- Ukraine expects to receive strong security guarantees.
Zelenskyy rebuked Western leaders
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that from the beginning, certain countries pursued an opaque policy towards Ukraine and did not support its accession to NATO.
In addition, the Ukrainian leader recalled that the United States and Germany had a weak position on Ukraine's accession to NATO.
Moreover, they even held talks with the Kremlin on this issue.
Despite this, which is important to understand, they lost this dialogue because they always appeal to the fact that there were once agreements with Russia.
NATO's attitude towards Ukraine must change
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he would like to equalize the level of respect others have for Ukraine.
Against this background, Zelensky also drew attention to the fact that there are four countries that do not support Ukraine in NATO: the United States, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-