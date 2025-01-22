According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, it currently depends on the new US President Donald Trump whether Ukraine will become a member of NATO.

Zelenskyy rebuked Western leaders

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that from the beginning, certain countries pursued an opaque policy towards Ukraine and did not support its accession to NATO.

It was simply false words that Ukraine would be in NATO, because decades had passed and Ukraine had never become a member of NATO. It was dishonest. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the Ukrainian leader recalled that the United States and Germany had a weak position on Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Moreover, they even held talks with the Kremlin on this issue.

Despite this, which is important to understand, they lost this dialogue because they always appeal to the fact that there were once agreements with Russia.

NATO's attitude towards Ukraine must change

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he would like to equalize the level of respect others have for Ukraine.

And we are fighting for security guarantees, we want to be in NATO, most NATO countries support us, the head of state emphasized. Share

Against this background, Zelensky also drew attention to the fact that there are four countries that do not support Ukraine in NATO: the United States, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary.