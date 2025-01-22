Everyone will be in favor. Ukraine's accession to NATO depends on only one person
Category
Politics
Publication date

Everyone will be in favor. Ukraine's accession to NATO depends on only one person

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy rebuked Western leaders
Читати українською

According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, it currently depends on the new US President Donald Trump whether Ukraine will become a member of NATO.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's accession to NATO directly depends on Donald Trump.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled the unfair treatment of Ukraine by some Alliance countries.
  • Ukraine expects to receive strong security guarantees.

Zelenskyy rebuked Western leaders

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that from the beginning, certain countries pursued an opaque policy towards Ukraine and did not support its accession to NATO.

It was simply false words that Ukraine would be in NATO, because decades had passed and Ukraine had never become a member of NATO. It was dishonest.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the Ukrainian leader recalled that the United States and Germany had a weak position on Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Moreover, they even held talks with the Kremlin on this issue.

Despite this, which is important to understand, they lost this dialogue because they always appeal to the fact that there were once agreements with Russia.

NATO's attitude towards Ukraine must change

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he would like to equalize the level of respect others have for Ukraine.

And we are fighting for security guarantees, we want to be in NATO, most NATO countries support us, the head of state emphasized.

Against this background, Zelensky also drew attention to the fact that there are four countries that do not support Ukraine in NATO: the United States, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary.

However, it all depends on the US. If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be in NATO, everyone will be in favor. If President Trump is not ready to see us in NATO, we will not be in NATO.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Let's get angry and fight back. Orban declared revenge on Ukraine
Let's get angry and fight back. Orban declared revenge on Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump assessed the likelihood of strengthening sanctions against Russia
Trump does not rule out the option of tightening sanctions
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Trump administration explained exactly how they want to end Russia's war against Ukraine
The Trump administration explained exactly how they want to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?