"Coalition of the Willing". Summit on support for Ukraine begins in Paris
A meeting of world leaders began in Paris on March 27 to discuss support for Ukraine in deterring Russian aggression and achieving a just and lasting peace.

  • The Summit in Paris convenes world leaders to discuss supporting Ukraine in deterring Russian aggression and achieving peace.
  • Key topics include strengthening the Ukrainian army and defense-industrial complex for national security.
  • Discussions will cover possible steps in peace negotiations and initial actions towards a ceasefire.

The event is attended by the presidents of Ukraine, France, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, the acting President of Romania, the Chancellor of Germany, the prime ministers of Great Britain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Sweden, the Vice President of Turkey, the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, and the Secretary General of NATO.

Austria, Australia, and Canada are represented at the ambassadorial level.

Participants will discuss continued steadfast support for Ukraine, as well as strengthening the Ukrainian army and defense-industrial complex, which are among the main guarantees of our country's security.

Separately, they will focus on all issues related to the negotiation process for establishing peace and the mechanisms for implementing the first steps towards a ceasefire.

The leaders will also discuss the prospect of deploying guarantor forces in Ukraine as part of a future peace settlement with US support.

