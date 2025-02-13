Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cynically believes that statements about Europe's participation in peace negotiations regarding Ukraine are meaningless.

Orban insulted the EU leadership: what's the matter?

"This statement is a sad testament to poor leadership in Brussels. While President Trump and President Putin are negotiating peace, EU officials are making absurd statements," Orbán wrote.

In his opinion, a place at the negotiating table must be earned through strength, good leadership, and smart diplomacy.

This declaration is a sad testament of bad Brusselian leadership. While President @realDonaldTrump and President Putin negotiate on peace, EU officials issue worthless statements.



You can't request a seat at the negotiating table. You have to earn it! Through strength, good…

Brussels' position — to support the killings as long as they continue — is morally and politically unacceptable. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

We will remind you that the statement of the Weimar+ group countries following their meeting in Paris states their support for Ukraine "until a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace is achieved."