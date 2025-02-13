Orban lashed out at EU leadership over Ukraine — what happened
Category
Politics
Publication date

Orban lashed out at EU leadership over Ukraine — what happened

Orban
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cynically believes that statements about Europe's participation in peace negotiations regarding Ukraine are meaningless.

Points of attention

  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticizes EU leadership for their statements on Europe's participation in peace negotiations regarding Ukraine.
  • Orban believes a place at the negotiating table must be earned through strength, good leadership, and smart diplomacy.
  • Orban's criticism highlights the contrast between EU officials' statements and the negotiation efforts of President Trump and President Putin.

Orban insulted the EU leadership: what's the matter?

"This statement is a sad testament to poor leadership in Brussels. While President Trump and President Putin are negotiating peace, EU officials are making absurd statements," Orbán wrote.

In his opinion, a place at the negotiating table must be earned through strength, good leadership, and smart diplomacy.

Brussels' position — to support the killings as long as they continue — is morally and politically unacceptable.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

We will remind you that the statement of the Weimar+ group countries following their meeting in Paris states their support for Ukraine "until a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace is achieved."

We look forward to discussing the way forward with our American allies. Our shared goals should be to ensure a position of strength for Ukraine. Ukraine and Europe should participate in any negotiations.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ending Russia's war against Ukraine. Europe must participate in the negotiations — Ministers' statement
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ministers' statement
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In fact, he surrendered to Putin. Trump's former adviser Bolton assessed the US president's statements
Bolton
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's war against Ukraine. Analysts consider three scenarios for the development of events against the background of Trump's statements
war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?