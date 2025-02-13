Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cynically believes that statements about Europe's participation in peace negotiations regarding Ukraine are meaningless.
Points of attention
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticizes EU leadership for their statements on Europe's participation in peace negotiations regarding Ukraine.
- Orban believes a place at the negotiating table must be earned through strength, good leadership, and smart diplomacy.
- Orban's criticism highlights the contrast between EU officials' statements and the negotiation efforts of President Trump and President Putin.
Orban insulted the EU leadership: what's the matter?
"This statement is a sad testament to poor leadership in Brussels. While President Trump and President Putin are negotiating peace, EU officials are making absurd statements," Orbán wrote.
This declaration is a sad testament of bad Brusselian leadership. While President @realDonaldTrump and President Putin negotiate on peace, EU officials issue worthless statements.— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) February 13, 2025
You can’t request a seat at the negotiating table. You have to earn it! Through strength, good… https://t.co/Q1hevzk6I7
We will remind you that the statement of the Weimar+ group countries following their meeting in Paris states their support for Ukraine "until a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace is achieved."
