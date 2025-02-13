Ending Russia's war against Ukraine. Europe must participate in the negotiations — Ministers' statement

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, and the European Union have made a statement regarding their participation in upcoming negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Europe must participate in negotiations on Ukraine and Russia

We stand ready to strengthen our support for Ukraine. We are committed to its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's war of aggression.

The statement of the Weimar+ group of countries following their meeting in Paris notes their support for Ukraine "until a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace is achieved."

The ministers add that this is about "peace that guarantees the interests of Ukraine and its European allies."

We look forward to discussing the way forward with our American allies. Our shared goals should be to ensure a position of strength for Ukraine. Ukraine and Europe should participate in any negotiations. Share

Ukraine must be provided with strong security guarantees. A just and sustainable peace in Ukraine is a necessary condition for strong Euro-Atlantic security. We recall that the security of the European continent is our shared responsibility. That is why we are working together to strengthen our collective defense capabilities.

On the eve of the inauguration, the new US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, stated that returning Ukraine's borders to those that existed before 2014 is not a realistic goal, and that the United States does not consider Ukraine's membership in NATO to be a realistic outcome of a peaceful resolution to the war.

Trump has announced that he plans to meet with illegitimate US President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia.