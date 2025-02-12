US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 12.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a productive conversation covering topics like Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, and more.
- Trump announced plans for Putin's visit to the United States and his own visit to Russia, indicating a willingness for closer cooperation between the two nations.
- Trump expressed the desire to work closely with Putin to stop the ongoing war in Ukraine and prevent further casualties, with plans for immediate negotiations and involving President Zelensky in the discussions.
Trump announces Putin's visit to the US
Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.
The American leader said that during a "long and very productive phone call" with Putin, he discussed "Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, artificial intelligence, the strength of the dollar and many other topics."
According to Trump, he and Putin "agreed that they wanted to stop the millions of deaths that are happening in the war with Russia/Ukraine."
Trump also announced that he had tasked Secretary of State Mark Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Walz, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff "to lead negotiations that I am confident will be successful."
I believe that these efforts will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon!
