US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 12.

Trump announces Putin's visit to the US

Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

The American leader said that during a "long and very productive phone call" with Putin, he discussed "Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, artificial intelligence, the strength of the dollar and many other topics."

According to Trump, he and Putin "agreed that they wanted to stop the millions of deaths that are happening in the war with Russia/Ukraine."

We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other's countries. We also agreed that our respective teams would begin negotiations immediately, and we would start by calling President Zelensky of Ukraine to inform him of our conversation, which I will do right now. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump also announced that he had tasked Secretary of State Mark Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Walz, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff "to lead negotiations that I am confident will be successful."