Zelenskyy warned that Putin could soon invade two more countries
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Poland and Lithuania could become Russia's new victims. This is a real threat, as dictator Vladimir Putin has decided to increase the size of his troops.

  • The increase in the size of the Russian army creates a new threat to Europe.
  • Putin plans to mobilize additional forces and troops from the DPRK to increase his military potential.

Zelenskyy issued a warning to Lithuania and Poland

As the President of Ukraine noted, dictator Putin is increasing the size of the Russian army by 150,000 soldiers.

He received such data from Ukrainian intelligence officers. According to them, the enemy will strengthen its army by 12-15 divisions in 2025.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this increase will occur through the mobilization and additional involvement of occupiers from the DPRK.

Currently, there is an extremely high probability that the mobilized will undergo training on the territory of Belarus.

And if they train there in the summer or fall of 2025, when they are ready, then I believe that after that they can launch a full-scale invasion. And at this point I have a question: who said that they will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine? They can launch in Poland, in Lithuania. They can launch it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine


