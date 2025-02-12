Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Poland and Lithuania could become Russia's new victims. This is a real threat, as dictator Vladimir Putin has decided to increase the size of his troops.

Zelenskyy issued a warning to Lithuania and Poland

As the President of Ukraine noted, dictator Putin is increasing the size of the Russian army by 150,000 soldiers.

He received such data from Ukrainian intelligence officers. According to them, the enemy will strengthen its army by 12-15 divisions in 2025.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this increase will occur through the mobilization and additional involvement of occupiers from the DPRK.

Currently, there is an extremely high probability that the mobilized will undergo training on the territory of Belarus.