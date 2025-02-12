Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov began claiming that a Russian citizen who is in a US prison will soon return to Russia in exchange for the released American teacher Mark Vogel.
Points of attention
- The first agreement between Trump and Putin involves a prisoner exchange.
- Donald Trump stated that Vogel's release was unconditional, but the Kremlin voiced its version.
What did Trump and Putin agree on?
As is known, on February 11, American leader Donald Trump received at the White House teacher Mark Vogel, who had been released from Russian prison the day before.
As the US president noted, this was his first deal with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Donald Trump also assured that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin had released Mark Vogel without preconditions.
When asked by a journalist whether they gave anything in return, Donald Trump replied:
However, Peskov stated that Russia still had its own demand, which the US should soon fulfill.
He also added that the release of Vogel and the unnamed Russian was made possible thanks to work "through the relevant departments."
